Two people died and four others were injured after a Broward County Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into a building in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday.

Two anonymous law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that two people died in the crash. One decedent was a paramedic, Captain Terryson Jackson, while the other victim was a woman inside her apartment.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Jackson's death on Facebook, remembering him as someone who "always provided expert care, compassion and reassurance to those during their most significant time of need."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jackson family during this difficult time," Tony's statement read. "We would like to posthumously promote Captain Terryson Jackson to Battalion Chief."

WHO IS THE ‘RACIALLY MOTIVATED’ DOLLAR GENERAL SHOOTER WHO KILLED 3 BLACK AMERICANS?

Fox News Digital confirmed that four other victims were injured, including two residents reportedly attempted to rescue crewmembers from the crashed chopper.

Footage from local media showed multiple fire trucks working to quell the blaze after the impact, according to WSVN.

FLORIDA DEPUTIES ARREST MAN WEARING 'SCREAM' MASK DURING 2 ROBBERIES: OFFICIALS

Police closed roads near the crash and requested that residents stay away from the area. Footage shows the craft trailing smoke as it flies over rooftops before it begins to spin out of control.

The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were aboard the helicopter according to the manifest. It is not clear who all the occupants were.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At approximately 8:46 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a call of an aircraft alert located southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark. The helicopter involved in the crash is a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter," the Broward County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement on social media.