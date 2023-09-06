A Florida father accused of killing his teenage son with a heavy-duty saw in a mobile home Monday had a brief hearing with a judge Tuesday, where the suspect made preposterous claims like owning the NFL.

Stephen Thomas Rodda, 37, faced a Polk County judge for about 30 seconds during the hearing.

FOX 13 in Tampa posted a portion of the hearing on its website, which starts out with Rodda standing before the judge.

The video shows Rodda tell a judge he has a pardon in Montana, while also providing the false name of Michael Olnek.

The judge then told Rodda he was appointing the public defender’s office to represent him when the suspect chimed in once more.

"I own the NFL as well," Rodda said.

The judge told Rodda he reviewed the probable cause affidavit and found there was probable cause to hold him on the capital felony charge without bond.

Rodda is accused of murdering his son, 16-year-old Stephen Lee Rodda, who was an 11th grader at Frostproof High School in Polk County, Florida.

After allegedly killing his son, Rodda attempted to flee but was taken into custody.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described Rodda as "evil" during a news conference at the mobile home, where he announced his arrest.

"It breaks our heart, there aren't adequate words to explain how horrific this event is," Judd said.

The teenager was living with his grandfather, 67-year-old Thomas Rodda, at the mobile home to help while his grandmother was in rehab.

Thomas left the home on Monday morning to visit his wife, and when he returned at around 11 a.m., he encountered the accused killer.

"I wouldn’t go in there if I was you," Steven allegedly told Thomas. "I killed someone. You may need to call the police."

The grandfather, according to Judd, said it was common for the suspect to make "bizarre" comments.

When Tomas entered his mobile home, he found his grandson’s body in the dining room area.

Judd said a preliminary investigation found the suspect used an angle grinder — a type of power tool used for cutting, grinding and polishing objects — to kill his son.

The motive for the murder remains under investigation.

The suspect has an extensive criminal history, the sheriff said, and he moved to Lake Wales about a month ago after living in several states, including Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, D.C.

The sheriff said the suspect also has a history of using methamphetamine dating back to high school and has had prior psychotic episodes.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.