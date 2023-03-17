An alleged drunk driver crashed into a Florida home nearly killing a 12-year-old boy who was soundly asleep in his bed.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the family's Cape Coral, Florida home following the devastating crash early Friday morning. Concrete, insulation, and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the boy's former bedroom.

In Stoker's Facebook post, she shared that the 12-year-old's younger brother previously had his bed on the wall that the truck slammed into.

"The fact that the 12-year-old’s bed was on the opposite side of the impact saved his life!" the neighbor said.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, while under the influence of alcohol, 64-year-old George Henry King backed out of a driveway across the street and continued in reverse, crashing into the house. King's Ford F350 left a gaping hole in the side of the family's home.

"He backed up with such force that he left skid marks in the road," Stoker said. She said the 12-year-old boy was in bed at the time of the crash, and is "badly cut and bruised from the cinder blocks that fell on him."

King was charged with driving under the influence, and two counts of DUI with injuries and property damage, according to booking records from the Lee County Sheriff's Office. King was held on an $1,000 bond and is set to appear in court on April 3.