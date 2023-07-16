Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Northern and Eastern Maine, except for northern Somerset and northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of torrential rainfall are expected. Saturated soils from recent rainfall will support rapid runoff and lead to flash flooding. Considerable impacts are possible where storms and bands of heavy rain move over the same area. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Be especially cautious at night. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN PENOBSCOT AND SOUTHEASTERN PISCATAQUIS COUNTIES... At 620 PM EDT, Radar has indicated upwards to 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen over the warning area. Additional rainfall of 0.75 to 1.5 inches is expected. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall especially from thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Millinocket, Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Newport, Greenville, Guilford, Brownville Junction, Ripogenus, Mount Katahdin, Corinth, Milo, Kenduskeag, Monson, Ebeemee, White Cap Mountain, Lake View Plantation, Orneville, Elliottsville, Frenchtown and East Corinth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.5 INCHES IN 6 HOURS

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of DownEast and East Central Maine, including the following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock. In East Central Maine, Penobscot. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 559 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.50 and 1 inch of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lincoln, Bangor, Old Town, Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, Bucksport, Millinocket, Blue Hill, Howland, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Corinth, Veazie, Dedham, Castine, Medway, Kenduskeag and Verona Island. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&