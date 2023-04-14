A Florida dive and recovery team assisted a sheriff's office Friday in pulling a car from a retention pond. The vehicle, which belonged to a man who has been missing since 2006, had human bones inside.

Robert Helphrey went missing on May 22, 2006, when he was slated to meet a friend at a house near Peggy O'Neils Iris Pub in Palm Harbor, Florida, according to FOX 13.

Helphrey was spotted at Peggy O'Neils Iris Pub, and told his friend that he was eventually coming over, but he never made it.

Helphrey, along with his car, disappeared.

ILLINOIS TV ANCHOR, EXECUTIVE DEAD AT 42 AFTER BECOMING ILL DURING FLORIDA FAMILY VACATION: REPORT

The man previously managed a restaurant in Palm Harbor, the Thirsty Marlin, but didn't show up for work after he went missing. He also wasn't in contact with his daughter and didn't return home to take care of his dog.

FLORIDA JUDGE IN PARKLAND SHOOTER TRIAL REMOVED FROM DEATH PENALTY CASE FOR HUGGING PROSECUTOR

Recon Dive Recovery, a volunteer group, found the car located at the bottom of a retention pond in Palm Harbor off of Old Oak Circle.

The car pulled from the pond had a license plate registered to Helphrey.

The human remains found in the car haven't been identified yet.