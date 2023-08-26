Deputies in Florida arrested a man who allegedly wore a "Scream" mask during two robberies.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a press release that Andre Lee-Quan Parker, 21, was arrested on Thursday night after detectives believe that he committed robberies at a Deltona, Florida Pizza Hut and a Circle K gas station, according to FOX 35. The two businesses are adjacent to each other.

While executing a search warrant at Parker's house investigators found a rifle, the "Scream" mask, black clothing, and gloves.

Victims of the robbery said that Parker was wearing the "Scream" mask and armed with a rifle during the alleged crime.

Detectives also found a woman's wallet with a victim's ID card wile searching Parker's trash, according to officials.

While Parker initially denied knowing anything about the robberies, the sheriff's office said he later admitted to committing them alone.

He was charged with two counts of armed robbery and has a bond of $60,000.