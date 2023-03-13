A local Democrat forgot the Pledge of Allegiance in her first meeting as a Miami city commissioner last week.

Sabina Covo, who was elected as the Miami City District 2 commissioner on Feb. 27 in a special election, went blank-faced during the March 9 meeting after being asked to recite the pledge.

"And now, Commissioner Covo, will you lead us in the pledge of allegiance, please?" she is asked in front of the room.

"You don’t know it? Ok," the commission's chairwoman whispered to Covo.

After several seconds of silence, the attendees and the commission's chairwoman came to Covo’s rescue saying the pledge instead.

Covo issued a statement after the video gained traction on social media, saying she was nervous.

"When you feel a responsibility is that important, nervousness is very normal, and I’m not afraid to admit that I was," she wrote. "The oath and pledge I took to our nation and to the residents of District 2 is clear and I am focused on honoring my promise to get things done for our community."

"Which is why I am not focused on Twitter Talk - but rather on passing two very important pieces of legislation during my first commission meeting, Including one that will provide affordable housing to foster youth," she continued. "That’s leading through the very words in our Pledge of Allegiance and our promise to lead with ethics and integrity."

The Florida GOP, responded to the video of Covo on Twitter.

"Just when you thought you’ve seen it all… Florida Democrat Sabina Covo doesn’t know the Pledge of Allegiance," the state GOP account wrote. "Alarming."

Covo, 43, born in Medellin, Colombia, won her election with 1,861 ballots, making up 30% of the vote, according to Florida Politics. She has also worked in television reporting and journalism for decades.

Nikki Fried, who lost her election bid against Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, endorsed Covo's campaign. The newly elected commissioner previously worked for Fried as the director of Hispanic media relations at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

