A couple in Marion County, Florida, was arrested and charged with human trafficking after they allegedly bonded three women out of jail and gave them housing but forced them into prostitution.

Joselito Martinez and Tanya Wurster are charged in connection with the human trafficking of three women between 2019 and 2021 at various locations throughout Central Florida, the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation said in a press release, according to Fox 35.

After the couple bonded the women out of jail and provided them a place to live, the women were allegedly forced to engage in "commercial sex acts with customers," which helped the pair rake in more than $300,000 from the victims over the course of two years.

FLORIDA ‘SEXUAL PREDATOR’ ARRESTED 1 DAY AFTER RELEASE FROM 9-YEAR SENTENCE FOR REMOVING GPS MONITOR: SHERIFF

According to investigators, Martinez used "narcotics, threats of violence, and humiliating acts such as shaving the victim's head to control the victim." Deputies said he also forced two women to receive tattoos to brand them as his property.

The child Martinez and Wurster share together was also in the home where the alleged prostitution had occurred.

FLORIDA BABYSITTER ARRESTED AFTER 10-MONTH-OLD INFANT DIES WHILE LEFT IN HOT CAR

Investigators said they believe there are likely additional victims since Martinez and Wurster were often looking for new victims.

Martinez and Wurster were arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail.