A group of snake wranglers captured the longest Burmese python ever recorded in Florida.

The record-setting snake, which is an astounding 19 feet and 125 pounds, was found July 10 at Big Cypress National Preserve in Naples, Florida, The Conservancy of Southwest Florida said in a Wednesday release touting the historic capture. The previous record in Florida was 18 feet, 9 inches.

Jake Waleri, 22, and Stephen Gauta captured the serpent, documenting the find on their Instagram page, "Glades Boys Python Adventures."

The dramatic video shows Waleri and Gauta battle with the massive reptile. The snake's is seen baring its fangs and aggressively hissing as the wranglers attempt to gain control.

"At first I just held onto the tail for dear life. And then one of my friends took a net and tried to pin its head down, and we quickly realized that was not a winning strategy," Waleri, who has been hunting snakes since 2020, told USA Today. "It’s the only snake that’s scared me so much that I didn’t know what to do."

The python hunters brought the snake to the Conservatory to be studied for science.

"We brought the snake to the Conservancy to be officially measured and documented," Waleri said. "We wanted to donate this find to science."

Waleri said he is passionate about preserving Florida's wildlife from invasive creatures such as the Burmese python.

"It’s awesome to be able to make an impact on South Florida’s environment," Waleri said. 'We love this ecosystem and try to preserve it as much as possible."

Studying the largest specimens is crucial to understanding the species and how they are adapting to The Florida Everglades.

"We had a feeling that these snakes get this big, and now we have clear evidence," Conservancy Biologist Ian Easterling said. Her genetic material may prove valuable for an eventual understanding of the founding population of South Florida. We will be collecting measurements and samples that will be distributed to our research collaborators."