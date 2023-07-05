A 7-year-old boy in Tampa, Florida, was fatally shot in the head on the Fourth of July during an argument about jet skis, police said.

The shooting took place at a boat ramp at the Ben T. Davis Beach at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, FOX 13 Tampa reported.

The boy, who has not been identified by authorities, was playing in the water when two groups were arguing about how close the jet skiers were to the shore. One group was concerned about the skis being too close to the children.

When gunfire erupted, the child's grandfather grabbed him and took him to his truck, which was hit by a bullet, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

The grandfather was hit in his finger, while the 7-year-old was fatally shot in the head. The child was later transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

"There is no reason, no excuse that an argument can lead to gunfire, much less an argument over jet skis," Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson said during a press conference.

"Now we got citizens, we got families, we got folks in our communities, who have to deal with this tragic incident that occurred on the Fourth of July," he added.

"Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent child," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in response to the tragedy. "Our detectives will work tirelessly until all those involved are identified and arrested."

The Tampa Police Department is actively investigating the incident. They ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

There are no additional details about the shooting at this time.