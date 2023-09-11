Police in Florida are searching for a suspected gunman accused of killing a man and injuring a woman during a birthday party at an Airbnb rental home.

A family from Orlando was visiting Davenport where they rented a home to stage a birthday party for a 1-year-old child, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters Monday.

At around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man brought two plates of food to a vehicle on the road. As he was walking back to the home, a series of gunshots rang out that came from the vehicle, authorities said. He was hit and fell to the ground, Judd said.

GUN-TOTING FLORIDA MAN TURNS TABLES ON SISTER'S EX WHO BROKE DOWN FRONT DOOR: POLICE

The man got up and ran toward the home. Before taking off, the suspect vehicle backed up and someone in the car got out and fired more shots at the man.

After the first series of shots, a 26-year-old woman ran toward the door of the home and was shot through the door and struck in the thigh. She then opened the door and dragged the man shot moments earlier into the home.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital where he died. The injured woman is expected to survive.

"All of that is a mystery to us," Judd said. "Did they not like the free meal? Was it served to them cold? Did they use that as a ruse to get him outside, so they could shoot and kill him? All of that is under investigation."

The suspect vehicle fled toward the Orlando area, Judd said. Investigators have not identified the suspects.

"This was not the traditional house party that we normally see that ends up in a shooting. However, there were conversations between our suspect and our victim causing our victim to take two plates of food at 12:30 in the morning to these suspects, and they subsequently shot and killed him," Sheriff Judd said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Airbnb.