A Norfolk Southern train derailed Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, causing no hazards or injuries, authorities said.

Five empty train cars veered off the tracks between 9:30 and 10 a.m. near Telford and West Carson Streets in the city’s Esplen neighborhood, the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said.

City officials temporarily closed parts of West Carson Street as crews moved equipment through the area to remove the derailed cars.

It was unclear what caused the derailment.

FEDS SAY RAILROADS MUST RE-EXAMINE TRAIN ASSEMBLY AMID DERAILMENT SURGE

The incident marks the latest train derailment in the U.S. as concerns over railroads remain high following the major incident in East Palestine, Ohio, in early February in which about 50 Norfolk Southern train cars derailed, spilling hazardous materials and forcing evacuations of residents.

Norfolk Southern has faced mounting criticism over safety since the major derailment.

Multiple other train derailments have made headlines since the disaster, including a 70-car Canadian Pacific train that derailed in North Dakota and spilled hazardous liquid asphalt late last month. No injuries were reported and the cleanup was expected to last 10 days.

On March 30, a town outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was evacuated after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train hauling "a form of ethanol" and "a corn syrup liquid" derailed and caught on fire, police said at the time. Officials said no injuries were reported.

TRAIN DERAILS 25 CARS IN MONTANA, SPILLING UNCONFIRMED CONTENTS

At least 1,164 train derailments were reported across the U.S. in 2022, according to federal safety data, for an average of about three per day.

Officials from Norfolk Southern told Fox News last month that in 2022, the company had fewer derailments compared to any other year in the last decade, and the total number of accidents has dropped by 32%.

Last month, Norfolk Southern also announced a six-point safety plan to enhance its current operations.

Fox News’ Perry Chiaramonte contributed to this report.