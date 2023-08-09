One paramedic is still reeling from an unprovoked assault as first responders nationwide endure brutal assaults amid widespread staffing shortages.

Washington D.C. firefighter and paramedic Myisha Richards said she was attacked in 2020 while responding to a call during the pandemic. She joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to recount the harrowing incident that left her traumatized both physically and mentally.

"I responded to a medical call back in July of 2020, and me and my partner wound up getting jumped while trying to render care," Richards told Ainsley Earhardt Wednesday.

"They actually started fighting each other inside the apartment."

"So… because we're trying to be safe, my partner and I stepped out, and they jumped down the stairs and started... assaulting me and beating me up," she continued, with the attack leaving her face bloodied and bruised.

She said today she still endures challenges stemming from the incident, although it hasn't stopped her from continuing her dream to help people in emergency situations.

"I go see a therapist," Richards said. "I actually went to the Center of Excellence at the beginning of the year, which is for firefighters to get help for mental health... I'm trying to work my way back into... working in the streets and things of that nature."

According to a 2022 American Ambulance Association industry study, 36% of EMTs stepped down from their roles in 2021 alone - prompting a shortage of emergency officials across the country.

International Association of Firefighters President Ed Kelly argued the alarming shortage is an "underreported" story that should garner additional attention as crime in certain cities spirals. Kelly said many are leaving the force because they don't feel safe in American cities.

"This is very much an underreported incident. Every day, paramedics, EMTs, firefighters are threatened, verbally abused and, quite frankly, physically abused. And one of the greatest threats that we face right now is being attacked by some of our heavily addicted, mentally ill people in this country," Kelly said Wednesday.

"Just last month, we saw an ambulance in Seattle who was bringing a critically injured infant to the hospital, had a rock thrown through its windshield, and those paramedics continued on in spite of their injuries, but we're seeing this day in and day out," he continued.

Earhardt asked Richards why she still wants to continue her first responder work despite the horrifying attack she suffered.

"I love it. I love what I do, and I love this job," she responded. "I love helping people."

