Another dog at the Biden White House appears to be having a rough time.

Dog trainers are calling on the Biden administration to get help for the president’s pup Commander after the German Shepard bit seven people in four months, according to a report.

"I think it's a very chaotic place and there's also clearly a lack of structure," dog trainer Tom Davis told "Jesse Watters Primetime." on Tuesday. "There's not many dogs in America that would live past bite three, bite four, bite five and we're biting government officials. "

Davis, who works by the trademark "No Bad Dog," says Biden’s dog needs "structure, routines, boundaries...disciplinary actions and accountability."

BIDEN BELIEVES SECRET SERVICE 'LYING' ABOUT WHITE HOUSE DOG BITE INCIDENT, CLAIMS AGENTS ARE PRO-'MAGA': BOOK

Dog trainer Brian Kilcommons told "The Ingraham Angle" that Commander should have been put in a muzzle as soon as he started biting.

"He's in a difficult situation," Kilcommons explained. "The Secret Service people are not relaxed people and dogs read our body language. When he sees these guys holding themselves and coming up assertively or surprising him, he's reacting to it."

Commander is just the latest Biden dog to have difficulty at the White House. In 2021, Major Biden bit members of the Secret Service eight days in a row in early March, according to emails.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration must determine how they will proceed with Commander, Kilcommons said.

"They need to get some professional help in there and make a decision on whether that dog can adjust to living in the White House and all the distractions and confusion that goes on or he can't be allowed in there," Kilcommons said, "The first thing I’d do is there's a what it's called the Baskerville muzzle. It's the most humane muzzle. They can eat, they can drink and that dog should be muzzled until they get it under control."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.