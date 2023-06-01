EXCLUSIVE: A super PAC supporting Sen. Tim Scott's recently launched presidential campaign is spotlighting what the South Carolina Republican calls his optimist and positive conservative message on the campaign trail as the group launches a major ad blitz.

"I am living proof that American dreams do come true," Scott says at the top of the ad from TIM PAC that was shared first with Fox News on Thursday.

The spot uses clips of the senator on the campaign trail highlighting his family history — his grandfather grew up in the segregated South and picked cotton for a living. And Scott has also highlighted how he was raised in poverty by a single mother.

"We live in the land of opportunity, not the land of oppression. And that's why I say from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. Only in America," Scott says in one of the clips in the commercial.

Officials with the super PAC tell Fox News that they’re putting $7.25 million behind their initial ad buy, which will start Friday and runs through Labor Day. That includes $6 million to run spots on broadcast TV in Iowa and New Hampshire, and on national cable television, plus a $1.25 million digital component.

SCOTT HAULS IN $2 MILLION IN HIS FIRST 24 HOURS AS A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

TIM PAC is the acronym for Trust in the Mission PAC, which is the new name for the former Opportunity Matters Fund super PAC, which was aligned with Scott before he launched his presidential campaign last month.

"Tim truly believes in all the good America has to offer and his life story is a shining example," TIM PAC co-chair Rob Collins told Fox News. "The more voters hear about Tim's vision for the country and how it was shaped by his own experiences, the more they see he's the best person to lead the Republican Party as its presidential nominee in 2024

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate and a rising star in the GOP, last week formally declared his candidacy at Charleston Southern University — his alma mater — in his hometown of North Charleston, South Carolina.

"Joe Biden and the radical left are attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb," Scott charged in a speech in front of more than 2,000 friends, family, and supporters. "And that is why I am announcing today that I am running for President of the United States of America."

WHO'S IN AND WHO'S ON THE SIDELINES — YOUR GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

Scott spent much of his address spotlighting his uplifting conservative message. The senator, standing just a few miles from where he grew up, highlighted that "we live in the land where it is possible for a kid raised in poverty by a single mother in a small apartment to one day serve in the People’s House and maybe even the White House."

The senator’s campaign highlighted that Scott, who’s known as one of the top fundraisers on Capitol Hill, hauled in $2 million in the first 24 hours after declaring his candidacy for the White House, adding to an already well-stocked war chest.

And Scott's campaign is already spending some of the cash. The senator’s team last week started running ads on TV in Iowa and New Hampshire, which are the first spots in a $6 million ad blitz into the summer.