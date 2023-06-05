A fire that tore through the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia killed one animal and "completely destroyed" multiple structures on Sunday night, officials said.

A worker reported the fire at 9:50 p.m., after the blaze started in the zoo’s workshop area, zoo officials said. The flames quickly spread to the animal hospital, feed storage room and zookeeper service area, destroying the structures.

Ten animals were in the buildings that caught fire, according to the officials, with firefighters and zoo staff managing to rescue nine. One meerkat that was receiving care in the animal hospital died.

A necropsy will be performed on the meerkat. Officials did not specify what other types of animals were rescued from the fire.

MISSING BODY RECOVERED FROM SCENE OF IOWA APARTMENT BUILDING COLLAPSE, 2 STILL UNACCOUNTED

No other animals were in danger, and no staff members were injured, officials said.

Damage was also reported to the kangaroo habitat’s barrier. A temporary fence was installed and all animals in the space are secured and accounted for, according to zoo officials.

The zoo said it will set up temporary workspaces to maintain animal care and will rebuild the structures destroyed in the fire.

MEMPHIS FATHER DETAINED AFTER FOUR YOUNG CHILDREN DIE IN APARTMENT FIRE

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The zoo will remain open Monday for regular hours, officials said.