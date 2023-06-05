A California father is boycotting his daughters' school, saying he is "fed up" with school officials after they reportedly ignored parents' concerns about a Pride event.

Protests erupted in North Hollywood on Friday as angry parents collided with counter-protesters outside Saticoy Elementary School, the same day of the planned assembly that spurred a community uproar.

Father of four Manuk Grigoryan was one of the parents who took to the streets with other parents to protest the school, and he said he is refusing to send his children back until he can speak directly with school officials.

"They're too young. It wasn't about the issue of the book itself only because after the book was supposed to be read, they were supposed to turn around and have a discussion about what they just read and heard," Grigoryan said during "Fox & Friends" Monday.

"When we want to speak with them and have these discussions, they totally ignore us, and they just don't want to talk to us, and I'm fed up, and the school is not safe for my children," he continued.

"I'm not going to take my kids back until they come out and talk to us."

Some parents took issue with the reading of the book, "The Great Big Book of Families," which includes depictions of various types of families, including some with LGBTQ+ parents. It was read during the planned assembly.

The Associated Press reported those demonstrating against the assembly outnumbered those in support. Some of those protesters wore T-shirts with phrases like "No Pride in Grooming" and "Leave our kids alone."

Grigoryan said he takes issue with his 8-year-old twin daughters being exposed to such materials without parental consent.

"We found out about this assembly back in early May, and we have made numerous attempts to contact school officials and have a meeting with them," Grigoryan said.

"We did have a meeting with the principal, but she couldn't be helpful. So we asked to speak with [L.A. Schools Superintendent Alberto] Carvalho. We made numerous attempts to contact him, but he ignored every opportunity that we had to speak with him. He just didn't want to acknowledge us, and we had no choice but to take it to the streets."

The school district released a statement in response saying, "Los Angeles Unified remains committed to maintaining a safe, inclusive and supportive environment for all students. We are also committed to ensuring diversity and inclusivity… In addition, out of an abundance of caution, the Los Angeles School Police Department will be providing additional patrols around the campus."

However, Grigoryan said he remains committed to getting answers and will continue to speak out.

"I will fight this fight as long as I have to," Grigoryan said.

"We will not be silenced no matter how big they are, we will not be silenced."

Numerous fights broke out Friday as protesters clashed with LGBTQ activists.