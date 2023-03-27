Transgender activist Loren Perkins gave a fiery speech in favor of drag performances at the Texas state capitol in an address that led to a physical altercation last week.

The moment quickly went viral on TikTok, picking up over 1 million views on the platform.

Perkins compared Texas state lawmakers to the Nazis in opposition to legislation that would prohibit public libraries and other venues from receiving state funding if they host drag shows.

"By manipulating the words of an ancient text and shoehorning it into legislation aimed at an at risk minority population, you liken yourself to another group that gained popularity in Germany in the 1930s," Perkins said.

"When a small man with a smaller mustache stood before crowds and proclaimed himself superior to others — I see you here doing the same," Perkins added, comparing the legislators to Adolf Hitler.

As Perkins pushed the time limit and was approached by a security guard, an unidentified person ran out in front of the law enforcement officer. The two then got into a shoving match, momentarily interrupting Perkins’ speech.

"By hiding your bigotry behind children like cowards, you will find yourself on the wrong side of history," the activist also said.

"Some of the first imprisoned under the Nazi Party rule were homosexual and transgender people," Perkins said.

Perkins claimed that the proposed legislation in Texas was a "veneer" intended at disguising its real target: the "marginalization and othering of the LGBTQIA+ community."

"The bill is two seconds away from the outdated discriminatory three articles of laws of the 20th century and I will not stand for it. We will not stand for it," Perkins said.

Officials seemingly muted Perkins' microphone as the activist went on, shouting at lawmakers.

"If you wish to eradicate transgenderism from the public life as members of your party have said, you can pry that from my cold, dead hands," Perkins declared.