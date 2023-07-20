Broward County, Florida law enforcement officials are looking for a man who was seen on video assaulting another man over a reserved seat in a Pompano Beach movie theater.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit released a video of the moment when a 63-year-old man on a date night with his wife turned violent.

The victim told police that just before 10 p.m. on July 10, he and his wife arrived at the movie theater on N. Federal Highway Pompano Beach.

Police said the victim purchased reserved VIP seats for the movie, and when he walked into the theater, an unknown man and woman were sitting in his seats.

The preliminary investigation found the victim politely asked the individuals to get out of their seats, but things turned hostile.

Witnesses told investigators the man sitting in the reserved seat stood up and aggressively got in the victim’s face.

At one point, he got so close the victim took a step back, into the movie theater aisle.

In the video, the victim is seen losing his balance before falling down the steps.

Then, the subject stands above the 63-year-old man and punches him multiple times in the face before witnesses could rush to the victim’s aid and pull the man off him.

After the violent scuffle, the man in question and the woman with him were seen on surveillance leaving the theater.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for several injuries to his head and face.

Though the situation was serious, police jokingly said the suspect "gave his worst performance at the movies."

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-601-5905.

To leave an anonymous time, individuals can call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or visit browardcrimestoppers.org.