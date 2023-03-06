Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., will "be back soon," an official from his office said Monday as his hospital stay for clinical depression continues into its third week.

"Productive morning with Senator Fetterman at Walter Reed discussing the rail safety legislation, Farm Bill and other Senate business," Fetterman's chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, wrote in a Monday tweet, including pictures of the senator working from a table at the hospital.

GISELE FETTERMAN'S ADVICE FOR DISAGREEING WITH A HUSBAND: ‘JUST, LIKE, IGNORE HIM WHILE HE’S SPEAKING'

"John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes. He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon," Jentleson added.

Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the evening of Feb. 15 to be treated for clinical depression, his office said at the time, less than a week after checking out following a three-day stay for feelings of lightheadedness.

MYSTERY SWIRLS AS FETTERMAN CO-SPONSORS LEGISLATION WHILE HOPSITALIZED FOR DEPRESSION: ‘VERY UNUSUAL’

Last week, Fetterman's communications director, Joe Calvello, provided an update on the senator's health, saying he was "doing well," was working with doctors, and "remains on the path to recovery."

Fetterman's hospitalization comes after a rough year in which the 53-year-old suffered a stroke just ahead of the May Democratic Senate primary election and spent much of the summer off the campaign trail, recovering. He said the stroke nearly killed him, and underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to manage two heart conditions: atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fetterman was sworn into the Senate in January after defeating Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.