A female employee was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after shots were fired at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch Brothel in Mound House, Nevada, according to multiple reports.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope said his office was called to the legal brothel for a reported dispute between two co-workers, according to Carson Now News.

Sheriff's department personnel heard gunshots as they arrived on scene and began to evacuate the building.

Sheriff Pope said the suspected shooter then hid in a room within the brothel.

A crisis negotiation team and multiple other tactical teams were called in to assist with the barricaded employee.

Deputies attempted to talk to the suspect over a loudspeaker in an effort to convince her to exit the building with her hands up.

Carson Now news reported the female employee surrendered to authorities around 12:30 a.m. without incident.

It is unknown how many people were inside the brothel during the shooting. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told News 4-Fox 11 that no one was injured.

The Moonlite Bunny Ranch was owned by Dennis Hof before his death in 2018. It was featured in the HBO series "Cathouse."