Maren Morris, a Texas-born country star, told the state of Tennessee to arrest her during a speech at a pro-LGBTQ concert just weeks after the state announced a ban on drag shows near schools.

"And yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, f------ arrest me," Morris said Tuesday in the headline-making clip, winning her praise from The Washington Post, Variety, and a host of other liberal media outlets.

Morris said her son, at just two-years-old, was excited to meet drag queens.

SHANIA TWAIN SAYS COUNTRY MUSIC IS MORE SEXIST NOW THAN EVER

"I brought my son here earlier today for soundcheck, and he’s turning three this week, and we got to go in the room where all the queens were getting ready and doing their makeup. And he freaked out when he went in there because it’s just magic what drag queens do," Morris explained, according to Variety.

"There’s wigs everywhere, and the smell of hairspray and wig glue; there’s glitter; everyone’s in a good mood," Morris added.

"It’s just like a room of love. And we went back to my dressing room and my son is like, ‘I need the queens!’ I’m like, uh, you’re looking at her?" the singer said.

Morris’ speech comes just weeks after Tennessee became the first state to pass legislation banning drag shows on public property and near schools. The state previously had restrictions in place against "adult-oriented businesses."

NEW YORK AG LETITIA JAMES HOSTS 'DRAG STORY HOUR' FOR CHILDREN: 'CELEBRATION OF LOVE, JOY AND FAMILY FUN'

The country singer, famous for songs like "The Middle," also revealed in an Instagram story from Tuesday that she asked her stylist to put her in a suit on purpose "to demonstrate the subjectivity of drag and gender expression."

"There’s a reason we feel powerful in a suit, but why? Is it our tinges of both the feminine and masculine being on public display? Is it just more comfortable than a dress? Or is it just hot and makes you feel like a d--- superhero?" Morris asked.

Morris was performing at "Love Rising," a star-studded LGBTQ benefit concert. She was the "lone mainstream country act," according to The Tennessean.

Other stars included singers and artists like Hayley Williams, Hozier, Becca Mancari and others.

TEXAS UNIVERSITY CANCELS DRAG SHOW SAYING IT 'DENIGRATES' WOMEN, AKIN TO 'BLACKFACE'

Morris was one of many celebrities to speak out in defense of drag shows after Tennessee banned such performances on public property and near schools.

Drag star RuPaul claimed that drag queens were like "Marines" and on the front lines of the culture wars in a fiery video this month.

"Bridesmaids" actress Melissa McCarthy also sparked controversy on Instagram after she defended drag queens in a post that argued Americans have "been entertained by drag queens" for their entire lives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morris did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.