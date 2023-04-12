Democrats are beginning to turn on one of their own as calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to resign from the Senate are starting to grow from within the party's ranks.

"It’s time for [Feinstein] to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty," Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people."

FORMER OBAMA SPEECH WRITER CALLS ON DIANNE FEINSTEIN TO RESIGN: ‘SHOULD NOT BE IN THE SENATE’

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., also took to Twitter to voice his opinion, saying he agreed with Khanna.

"Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet," he wrote.

Feinstein, 89, was hospitalized for shingles last month and has faced other health issues, including concerning reports related to her mental fitness. She had previously faced calls to resign prior to announcing she would retire when her current term ends in 2024. She has served in the Senate for over 30 years.

Shortly after the announcement, Feinstein appeared to be unaware of her own retirement when speaking with reporters. Within the same week, Feinstein also appeared to not remember her vote on a judicial nominee.

