Federal prosecutors are reportedly close to deciding whether to charge President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in a four-year investigation involving tax- and gun-related violations.

Sources close to the matter told the Washington Post that U.S. Attorney David Weiss is near a decision in the case, but the exact timetable remains unclear.

Asked to comment earlier Wednesday on the report, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred all questions to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Wednesday's report comes after attorneys for the First Son met with officials from the DOJ last week. Several of the younger Biden’s attorneys were present at DOJ headquarters with tax division career attorneys, including longtime attorney Chris Clark.

Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018. Weiss, a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump, is leading the investigation.

Fox News first reported in December 2020 that Hunter Biden was the target of a grand jury investigation prompted, in part, by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

Fox has also learned that Biden was being investigated for two misdemeanor tax filing charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a false statement charge over a gun purchase.

Before last week's meeting, a career IRS employee sought whistleblower protections in alleging that the investigation into the younger Biden was being mishandled.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday insisted that his office would not interfere in the Hunter Biden investigation.

"I stand by my testimony and I refer you to the attorney for the District of Delaware, who is in charge of this case and capable of making any decisions that he feels are appropriate," Garland said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DOJ and Biden's legal representation for comment.