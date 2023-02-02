The U.S. Federal Election Commission (FEC) has raised the campaign contribution limits from individuals and non-multicandidate Political Action Committees (PACs) for the 2023-2024 elections, due to inflation.

The FEC announced a $400 increase in the individual contribution limit – from $2,900 to $3,300 – in a statement Thursday, and also raised the amount married couples can jointly contribute to $6,600 per federal candidate, and $13,200 per election cycle.

The FEC releases its new limits in odd-numbered years, with the last being a $100 increase to $2,900 for individuals in 2021.

New limits were also set for individuals and non-multicandidate PAC contributions to national party committees, such as the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee. Those limits were raised to $41,300 per calendar year from $36,500 per calendar year.

The limit for individuals and non-multicandidate PACs to contribute to national party committee accounts, which are viewed separately from national party committees and relate largely to legal proceedings for the party committee, is now set at $123,900 per calendar year.

No changes were made to contribution limits to state, local or district party committees, or to PACs themselves from individuals or from other PACs.

These changes will not affect the ability to contribute to a Super PAC, or independent expenditure-only political action committees, which can accept unlimited contributions from individuals and organizations.