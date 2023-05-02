The Federal Bureau of Investigation is putting up billboards across Texas seeking information about the mass shooting suspect who's accused of killing five neighbors, including an 8-year-old child.

Francisco Oropesa, 38, is accused of killing five of his neighbors in Cleveland, Texas, before midnight April 28, after one of his neighbors allegedly asked him to stop firing a rifle in his yard in order for a baby to sleep.

After the conversation, Oropesa allegedly entered the neighboring home and killed five of the 10 people inside, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

Oropesa, a national of Mexico, is an undocumented immigrant who was previously deported five times, a source from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Fox News.

"Digital billboards courtesy of @CCOutdoorNA are now on display across the Houston area reminding drivers there's an $80,000 reward for suspect Francisco Oropesa. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI with any tips, big or small," the FBI Houston tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "Similar billboards will soon be up across the state."

The deceased victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, age 9, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18.

Earlier on Tuesday, the FBI's Houston field office tweeted that Oropesa could be "anywhere."

"Francisco Oropesa could be anywhere," the agency tweeted. "The FBI is working with law enforcement agencies across the state, country and across the border. We're leaving no stone unturned."

The agency said Sunday evening that over 250 law enforcement officers from different agencies were searching for Oropesa.

FBI Special Agent in Charge James Smith said Sunday the agency is offering $25,000 for information leading to an arrest. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office and multi-county Crime Stoppers are offering a $55,000 reward.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Sunday afternoon that his county has lost five people regardless of immigration status.

"My heart is with this 8-year-old little boy. I don't care if he was here legally. I don't care if he was here illegally. He was in my county. Five people died in my county. And that is where my heart is. In my county, protecting my people to the best of our ability," Capers said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott faced sharp criticism after his statement from his office on Sunday describing the victims as "illegal immigrants."

Abbott's spokesperson Renae Eze later responded to the Texas Tribune after the governor's office learned that one of the victims may have been in the U.S. legally.

"We regret if the information was incorrect and detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal," Eze said. "Any loss of life is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to the families who have lost a loved one."

Oropesa was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated in January 2021 and was sentenced to time in jail, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace, Bill Melugin, and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.