The FBI is preparing to bring the subpoenaed document alleging Joe Biden was involved in a criminal bribery scheme to Capitol Hill Monday for lawmakers to review, after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer threatened to hold the bureau in contempt of Congress.

The document in question is an FBI-generated FD-1023 form that allegedly describes a $5 million criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.

A source familiar told Fox News Digital that the FBI will bring the FD-1023 document to Capitol Hill Monday for Comer, R-Ky., and the top Democrat on the committee, Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., to review.

HOUSE GOP TO START CONTEMPT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST WRAY AS FBI REFUSES TO PRODUCE BIDEN DOCUMENT

Three sources familiar told Fox News that Comer and Raskin will view the document in a secure SCIF on Capitol Hill, instead of going to the FBI’s headquarters. Fox News has learned the lawmakers will also be briefed on the document in the same location.

The exact time for the viewing and briefing Monday is unclear.

The FBI’s accommodation to bring the physical document to Capitol Hill comes after Comer, last month, subpoenaed the document and set a May 30 deadline for FBI Director Christopher Wray to physically turn it over to the House Oversight Committee.

WHISTLEBLOWER ALLEGES FBI, DOJ HAVE DOCUMENT REVEALING CRIMINAL SCHEME INVOLVING BIDEN, FOREIGN NATIONAL

Comer threatened to hold Wray in contempt of Congress if the deadline was missed. The FBI did not comply with the subpoena and missed the deadline, but instead offered assurances that lawmakers could access the information in a secure setting at FBI headquarters.

Despite the FBI’s attempt to accommodate the committee, Comer said Wednesday he would begin contempt of Congress proceedings.

It remains unclear if the FBI bringing the document to Capitol Hill for a viewing will satisfy Comer’s subpoena.

REPUBLICANS TO HOLD FBI DIRECTOR WRAY IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS OVER BIDEN DOCUMENT

The document is being sought after a whistleblower approached Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, alleging that the FBI and the Justice Department were in possession of it and that it would reveal "a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose."

Grassley viewed the document Wednesday at the FBI and told Fox News that if the bureau complies with the original subpoena and gives Congress the document, lawmakers will "make it public."

As for the accusations in the document, Grassley said it is "not for me to make a judgment about whether these accusations are accurate or not."

"It's my job to make sure the FBI is doing their job, and that's what this is all about, as far as I'm concerned," Grassley said Wednesday. "The public's business ought to be public."

Last week, Comer attempted to "narrow the breadth of the subpoena" in response to FBI staff criticisms, and the committee determined "additional terms based on unclassified legally protected whistleblower disclosures that may be referenced in the FD-1023 form." The terms included "June 30, 2020" and "five million."

The back-and-forth came after Comer and Grassley notified Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland this month about the "legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures."

Comer and Grassley said that based on "the alleged specificity within the document, it would appear that the DOJ and the FBI have enough information to determine the truth and accuracy of the information contained within it."

The White House has maintained that the president never spoke to his son, Hunter Biden, about his business dealings and that the president was never involved in them. Officials also say the president has never discussed investigations into members of his family with the Justice Department.