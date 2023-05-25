The home of a Memphis City Council member and Shelby County commissioner was searched Thursday by the FBI in Tennessee.
A spokesperson for the FBI told Fox News Digital that the search was conducted at the Memphis home, which property records show is owned by Memphis City Council member Edmund Ford, Sr.
The home is also associated with his son, Edmund Ford, Jr., who is a Shelby County commissioner, a campaign filing from March indicates.
The spokesperson didn't confirm any further details about the search.
A spokesperson for the Shelby County Mayor's Office told Fox News Digital that the warrant was served on Commissioner Ford.
"Mayor Harris had no prior knowledge of the search warrant served on Commissioner Ford. However, everyone, including Mr. Ford, is entitled to the presumption of innocence. Also, I would like to note that the Mayor has been working for some time to advance a series of local reforms and breathe new life into the County’s Ethics Ordinance. Getting serious about these efforts seems more important now than ever. Additional details, if any, about this current investigation will have to come from the investigating agencies," the spokesperson said.
Fox News Digital reached out to both Edmund Ford, Sr. and Edmund Ford, Jr.