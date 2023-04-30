The FBI in Houston released new photos of a fugitive who allegedly killed five people Friday night in an execution-style mass shooting.

A manhunt continued Sunday afternoon, more than 24 hours after Francisco Oropesa, 38, allegedly shot five of his neighbors in their home, including an 8-year-old boy in Cleveland, Texas.

The four new photos included three of Oropesa’s face and one of a large tattoo of a woman wearing a headdress on one of his arms.

FBI Houston said it would spell his name "Oropesa" rather than "Oropeza" going forward, as it had done on Saturday "to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems. This remains a fluid investigation."

In an earlier tweet Sunday, the FBI said, "The multi-agency search for suspect Francisco Oropeza continues this morning. Reminder, if you see him DO NOT approach him. He is armed and dangerous. If you have a tip about his whereabouts call the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office at 936-653-4367."

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" Sunday that he wouldn’t "comment" on Oropesa’s immigration status – he is a Mexico national – after Todd said there was a question about him having a "consulate card, meaning he was here legally, but perhaps he had overstayed?"

Mayorkas replied, "I won’t comment on it because it is an active case. The tragedy that occurred is … just absolutely horrific."

"He could be anywhere now," San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Saturday night, adding that investigators have widened their perimeter from about 5 or 6 square miles to "as much as 10 or 20 depending on whether or not he crossed the highline wire."

Authorities found an abandoned cell phone and articles of clothing lying around, and tracking dogs from the Texas Department of Correction "picked up a scent and then … lost that scent in the water," according to the sheriff.

The victims have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, 8; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18.

Oropesa allegedly shot the victims after one them asked him to stop firing off rounds outside his home just before midnight. They were all shot "from the neck up," in their home, Capers said.

Capers said there were 10 people in the house, including three children who weren't hurt — some of whom had just moved there earlier in the week — but that no one else was injured. He said two of the victims were found in a bedroom laying over two children in an apparent attempt to shield them.

