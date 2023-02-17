The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a hack on its own computer network, reports say.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the FBI said it is "aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information.

"This is an isolated incident that has been contained," a spokesman said.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SEIZES HIVE RANSOMWARE GANG WEBSITE

"As this is an ongoing investigation, the FBI does not have further comment to provide at this time," he added.

DATA SECURITY: WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR PROTECTING CYBER AMERICA?

The spokesman would not elaborate when asked about the nature of the incident.

CNN, citing two sources briefed on the matter, reported that FBI officials believe the malicious cyber activity involved a computer system in its New York office that is used in investigations of images of child sexual abuse.

The timing and origin of the alleged incident remains unclear.