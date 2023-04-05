The FBI and other federal agents burst into the wrong Boston hotel room Tuesday night during a training exercise, startling the guest inside who had no idea what was going on as he was handcuffed.

The incident occurred on the 15th floor of the Revere Hotel as agents were conducting a mock investigation. FBI agents were assisting the U.S. Department of Defense in a training exercise inside the hotel to simulate a situation that DOD personnel might encounter in a deployed environment.

"Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player," the FBI told WBZ-TV in a statement.

The agents targeted room 1505, where a Delta Air Lines pilot was sleeping inside and opened the door.

When agents went in, they handcuffed the man, who is in his 30s, before interrogating him and putting him in the shower, the news report said.

They eventually realized the mistake and apologized. Hotel security was alerted to the incident and called the Boston Police Department.

"We are looking into reports of an alleged incident in Boston that may involve Delta people," the airline told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We have nothing further to share at this time other than to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our people."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the hotel, the DOD and the FBI.

"Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously," the FBI said. "The Boston Division is reviewing the incident with DOD for further action as deemed appropriate."