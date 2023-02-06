The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office officials in Baltimore announced they had arrested two individuals, a man and a woman, with extremist views who were allegedly attempting to attack the power grid in Maryland.
FBI officials told reporters they believe this was a "real threat" that had been thwarted.
One of the defendants, Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Catonsville, Md., allegedly told an FBI confidential source that she planned to target five substations including in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall, the Baltimore Banner reported. If they were hit in the same day, she allegedly said "it would completely destroy this whole city," according to charging documents.
Clendaniel is accused of collaborating with Orlando native Brandon Clint Russell on the plot, FOX 5 DC reported.
"The utility sector has a real problem on its hands. Power stations are an attractive target and domestic terror groups know that destroying this infrastructure can have a crippling effect on industry, citizens, and local governments," former Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Brian Harrell, who was appointed in 2018 by former President Donald Trump, told Fox News Digital Monday. "Attacker(s) undoubtedly understand what to shoot at and what assets are the most critical in a substation. It's difficult to protect all energy assets. This would have an enormous price tag that utility customers would have to pay."
