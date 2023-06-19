A shooting at a Father's Day celebration in Chicago, Illinois, left two victims dead and three others wounded Sunday evening, according to city officials.

Chicago Police said five victims were shot in the Roseland neighborhood near West 99th and South Princeton before they were transported to hospitals.

The victims were in a park when people in a gray Honda sedan opened fire. Two men — ages 37 and 33 — were killed, police spokesperson Tom Ahern said. Three men — ages 27, 25 and 19 — were hospitalized in various conditions.

"It's unfortunate that this occurred because today was a fine day. People just enjoying their family activities but violence prevails in this city," said Chicago Police Commander Tyrone Pendarvis. "It's unfortunate these five individuals were shot."

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time, Ahern said.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. at a Father's Day barbecue, The Chicago Tribune reported.

The incident remains under investigation.