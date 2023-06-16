Many days of summer are spent flipping burgers and grilling hotdogs outside under the warm sun. Father’s Day is just one of the many days that occurs during the ideal grilling season.

This makes grill-related items perfect Father’s Day gifts for dads who find themselves cooking outside often.

When it comes to grilling, there are a lot of accessories involved.

While not all are totally necessary, there are many convenient items that just make grilling easier and more fun.

While hot dogs and hamburgers are among the main foods cooked on an outdoor grill, there are tons of other things you can make with just a few extra accessories.

When doing your Father’s Day shopping, don’t count out grilling accessories because there are a lot of them that you may have never seen before.

Below is a list of 10 grill-related gifts you can give this Father’s Day.

Let's start with the basics that everyone cooking on a grill should know about, starting with grill mats.

While these aren’t a complete necessity, they are a helpful tool.

Grill mats prevent food from falling through the grates of the grill. They are typically reusable and will need a wash after use.

When you have a grill mat, the cooking that can be done is pretty much endless. All you have to do is place them onto the grill and put the food you are cooking right on top.

You can throw on veggies, meat or even make breakfast outside by cracking some eggs right onto the mat.

Again, it's not totally necessary but is helpful to have. You can get a plainly designed serving tray to throw your food on once it's done, or you can get a customized one special for dad.

There are a lot of accessories that you need for grilling. A spatula, tongs, some knives, a brush, just to name a few things. Trying to separately buy every accessory can be a hassle, but luckily, there are several options for kits you can buy that contain different grilling tools that are going to be needed at one point or another.

Like the accessories kit, you are also going to want to get a cleaning kit to make sure that the grill stays in good condition for as long as possible. Luckily, cleaning a grill isn’t too hard and the main things you are going to need are a scraper and a brush.

A key to grilling is properly seasoning your food, and spice sets are the perfect way to do this. There are tons of spice sets you can get that are specifically made for grilling.

Some only have a few spices included, others have a lot more, so you can shop around and find the one that works best for you.

Every dad who cooks on the grill needs a comedic T-shirt or apron to wear while they are flipping patties.

You could personalize one yourself or get one online. There are simple aprons you can get with very little design, or you can buy one with a funny saying on the front.

Amazon is a great place to look for grilling aprons. Some examples of quotes you may find are "Don’t worry I can do this I watched a YouTube video" and "If you’re reading this bring me a cool beer."

The aprons also come with handy pockets in the front to store all grill accessories for easy access.

If aprons aren’t really your dad’s thing, a grilling T-shirt is another option of which Amazon has a lot.

There is no bad time for grilling, except things might get a little tricky when the sun goes down. Fear not, a grill light is all you need for nighttime grilling.

These lights typically hook right on to the top of the grill, making for easy viewing of all your yummy food. Plus, what’s better than some late night barbecue?

A smoker is getting toward the more expensive side of this gift guide, but it is a good appliance to add to the backyard.

If dad’s grill is getting old, or he doesn’t have one at all, Father’s Day is a great time to get one.

There are tons of different grills available, but going to a hardware store in person will give you the best idea of what you want to buy.

Did you know that you can make pizza on a grill? All you need is one simple tool.

Get a grill-top pizza oven for Father’s Day for yummy pizzas right on the grill.

You just plop the pizza oven right on the grill and slip your pizza inside. This is perfect for homemade pizza night.

Barbecue gloves make it easy to deal with hot appliances and steaming food without the fear of getting burned.

These are also typically very easy to clean and can be worn time and time again.

You may be thinking that a wireless speaker has absolutely nothing to do with grilling, but it does. When you're outside, playing music from your phone speakers just isn’t enough. It’s too quiet. With a wireless speaker, music can easily be heard outside while the food is cooking on the grill.

Craving a s’more but don’t have a fire going? You could attempt to make one in the oven, but that more often than not turns out to be a mess. Enter the grill s’more maker.

This is the perfect Father’s Day gift for any sweet tooth out there who may not have access to an outdoor fire pit.

Assemble your s’mores, throw them on the tool and then place on the grill.

Then just watch your tasty treats melt — and they are ready to serve.