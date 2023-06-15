If you're still racking your brain over what to get your dad or father figure for Father’s Day, consider the shoppable gifts mentioned below.

From shoes to shaving cream, from a fire pit to delicious snacks, there are 14 gift ideas here for dads who have all types of interests.

Without further ado, dive right into these items worth considering for Dad.

BEST FATHER'S DAY GIFTS FOR OUTDOORSY DADS

Help Dad breathe new life into his shoe collection with these comfy and fashion-forward sneakers.

Available in a range of hues, these ultra-lightweight kicks are Minnetonka's first eco-friendly sneaker.

Featuring 100% recycled breathable mesh lining, your leading man may also appreciate the cushy insole (also made with nearly half eco-friendly materials).

Upgrade Dad’s skincare routine with this trio of products from the Jackfir brand.

Choose from the following: The Classic Daily Facial Cleanser, The Classic Shave Cream and The Classic Daily Facial Moisturizer.

All the products are allergy- and dermatologist-tested.

They contain 70% organic ingredients.

From the pool to the ocean, if Dad’s happy place is logging laps or floating on his back, he may love this bathing suit.

For a great way to kick off summer, treat your father or father figure to these fully lined, ventilated swim trunks made with 100% recycled fibers and Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) 50+ sun protection.

Bonus: These shorts have secure pockets and a quick-drying material, so Dad can go between the pool and tennis court with ease.

As the weather heats up, help Dad enjoy a refreshing ice tea.

And there’s perhaps no better way for him to raise a glass than with these customizable gifts featuring a variety of premium loose-leaf teas, specifically selected for their stellar taste when prepared cold.

Each gift box includes six teas — so get creative in mixing and matching up to six flavors you think he’ll enjoy the most.

Consider a bourbon rec for your pop.

Still Austin’s Cask Strength Bourbon is crafted from a blend of stellar barrels and bottled at a "don’t-make-plans-for-tomorrow" 118 proof.

If your dad stays away from alcohol, then try Spiritless 74, a craft non-alcoholic bourbon-style beverage.

This robe is made with soft and smooth microfiber on the outside and a luxurious fleece lining.

Complete with a shawl collar, two pockets and an adjustable tie waist, it's a one-size-fits-most choice.

There’s also a velour version available.

For the "Star Wars" aficionado, delight him with a gift from the "Star Wars" home bedding and bath line.

Options for purchase: The Astromech Collection, The Dark Side Collection, The Jedi Collection and The Tatooine Collection.

Each collection showcases items like decorative pillows, a seven-piece bedding collection and a hand-knitted Galaxy Chunky Knit Throw.

This pair of sweats boasts softness, has a tailored fit and deep pockets.

Once he pulls on the drawstring waist, Dad may want to live in these for days.

You can also buy the Wood Underwear Tailored Lounge Hoodie ($89) to complete the set.

For Dad, Grandpa or the uncle who can’t get enough of a tasty pretzel, this kit can be fun for the whole family.

Together with loved ones, men can make 12 large pretzels from scratch and then dig into these warm, soft pretzels fresh from the oven.

Consider the idea of giving a special guy in your life this keepsake book.

Designed by artist and author Korie Herold, the book allows Dad to fill in the writing prompts and journaling pages with special stories from his childhood through adulthood.

Treat Dad to a campfire experience with an eco-friendly fire pit that is a breeze to light and extinguish (be sure you have proper ventilation; follow all instructions carefully).

Even better, since these models are made from temperature-resistant concrete, you’ll have a smokeless and odor-free experience.

You can also buy these on Amazon.

Techy dads may appreciate this high-tech lantern, which can charge by solar power or rechargeable batteries. It also runs on dry cell batteries.

Whether he uses it during a power outage or family camping trip to your favorite lake, this gadget has a USB cord so it can charge other devices such as a cell phone. It includes four different lighting modes up to 2800 Lumens and five color outputs.

If you're considering a splurge gift this year such as a travel experience, try asking a few family members to chip in.

With global guided vacation company Trafalgar, Dad can experience a variety of tour offerings.

Options include the eight-day Pioneer Adventures of the Old West (from $2,502 per person) with hits like the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley and Bryce Canyon; nine-day Wild West, Cowboys and Buffalos (from $2,916 per person) with stops such as Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone National Park; or an eight-day Costa Rica family tour dubbed Monkeys, Jungles and Volcanoes (from $2,017 per person) from San Jose to Tortuguero, Arenal, and Manuel Antonio National Park.

For men who would "rather be grilling," captivate their senses with this assortment of snacks such as lemon dill pickles and pimento cheese popcorn and condiments like garlic aioli and coarse mustard.

To save time, the bundle arrives gift-wrapped together in a handcrafted wood crate accented by a ribbon.