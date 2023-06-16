Buying Father’s Day gifts can be tricky in terms of what's best for Dad.

If golfing is of interest, there are scores of gifts you can give to the special dad, stepdad, granddad or uncle in your life.

From practice equipment for the home to things to take on the course and fun knickknacks — the list of options for dads is a long one.

Here are 10 golf-related gifts you can get this Father’s Day that are beyond the usual set of clubs and golf balls.

See if any of these choices are a hole-in-one!

At-home putting greens are great for practicing golf right at home. They come in all different sizes, depending on where you want to put it and how much space you have available.

You could get a small mat for indoors or a bigger one for outside.

Some at-home putting greens even roll right up for easy storage. A lot of these also have a handy ball return.

There are lots of things needed on the golf course: a hat for shade from the sun, gloves, golf balls, sunglasses, sunscreen, of course, and shoes, just to name a few.

If you’ve noticed your dad throwing all this gear into his trunk, get him a trunk organizer to keep everything neat and clean.

These organizers have many pockets suitable for all golf accessories, so nothing will get lost or left behind.

These are a must on the golf course. Collared shirts are the most common attire seen out on the course, so you can’t go wrong with this gift.

A range finder is a small binocular-like device that measures the distance to the hole.

If your dad doesn’t already have one of these, he will find it extra helpful on the course.

Why not add a little personal touch to golf equipment? There are many companies that make customized golf balls and tees that your dad can add to his equipment.

Plus, with personalized gear, he’ll always know which ones are his.

Similar to the putting green, these nets are available to practice drives at home. If you have ever seen a baseball-hitting net, it is pretty much the same thing.

Some are just the plain net that you can hit the balls into, while others have targets for more precise practice.

It can get hot out on the golf course during the summer, but cooling towels can help relieve some of the heat.

These are great for athletes of all kinds and all sports to cool down on a hot day.

Ice molds shaped like a golf ball are great for golf lovers.

These are inexpensive and add a fun touch to any drink — and they keep it cold, of course.

These novelty gifts include mini golf carts, pen holders shaped like a golf bag and more.

Look around for some fun little golf-related items that your dad can add to his work desk to get him excited about his next tee time.

Speaking of tee time, why not get your dad one for Father’s Day? A tee time is a reservation on a golf course.

You could even set this up with some of his golfing friends and/or family members so that they can all go together.

Set up a tee time at a local golf course for Father’s Day or allow him to pick what time he’d like to go to make sure it’ll work with his schedule.