The father of top 2023 NHL prospect Matvei Michkov has died under "unexplained circumstances," just days after he was first reported missing, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation said Tuesday.

Officials released a statement confirming the death of 51-year-old Andrei Michkov on social media, days after local media reported that he was missing on April 2.

"At the age of 51, Andrei Michkov - the father of Russian national team forward Matvei Michkov - has passed away in unexplained circumstances," the governing body wrote on its official English Twitter account.

"The Russian Ice Hockey Federation extends its sincere condolences to the Michkov family."

SKA Saint Petersburg, the KHL team Michkov plays for, also released a statement expressing its condolences.

"Andrei Michkov - the father and first coach of SKA forward Matvei Michkov - has passed away.

"SKA Hockey Club extends its sincere condolences to the Michkov family and will provide the necessary support."

Michkov’s father was last seen on April 2 leaving the family home in Sochi, Russia, Yahoo Sports reported, citing local Russian media. His body was reportedly located two days later near a pond in Sochi.

Michkov posted a photo of his father on Instagram Wednesday with the caption: "You were the best dad ever.. So, so very proud of you... and I love you."

The 18-year-old forward was on loan to HC Sochi this season after a slow start following a knee injury. He finished the season with nine goals and 11 assists and is expected to be a top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

"It is my dream to play in the NHL one day," Michkov told NHL.com in February. "But for now I will continue to work on my game and develop as a player at home."