A transgender female won the California-Nevada high school girls' skiing championship in March, and the father of one of the competitors is speaking out.

June Watterson, a sophomore, won the girls' state title on March 6, winning by 17 seconds. While competing against girls in skiing, she remains in the boys' category for swimming.

But a competitor's father says the skiing competition is unfair with Watterson competing.

"Hormones and drugs are just introducing drugs into sport. It's not fair on the girls. I'm all about being inclusive and accepting people, but they have men racing in women's sports," the parent said to Daily Mail.

The parent asked to stay anonymous due to potential backlash against him and his daughter, but his feelings remain strong and clear.

"It's pretty clear to me or anyone with a brain that if you are going through or have gone through male puberty then you should only race against people who have gone through or are going through male puberty," he said.

The parent said the team was forced to "come to terms" with the situation and placed blame on the organizers of the competition.

"These kids, they are kids, [and] live in the world adults have created. I don't blame the winning athlete. This is a failure at the administrative level and higher," he said.

"I'll point out the obvious: you ruin women's sports by allowing males to compete in women's sports."

Twenty-one states have banned transgender students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity in all levels of education.