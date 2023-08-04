Goldman Sachs senior analyst John Castic, who was found dead Tuesday in a New York City creek weeks after a psychologist's body was found nearby, died from drowning, his father told Fox News Digital.

Jeffrey Castic said he spoke to the city's medical examiner, which currently has possession of the 27-year-old's body.

"The coroner's office has confirmed that he drowned," the father said. "At the moment we’re trying to focus on the positive of his life. He was a bright, charismatic, caring and hardworking young man."

The medical examiner is awaiting the results of a toxicology report, but police told Jeffrey Castic that they believe his son was impaired by alcohol and possibly drugs.

Castic vanished Saturday morning after leaving a concert at 2:30 a.m. at the Brooklyn Mirage, a large music venue.

A passerby spotted his shirtless body about 11 a.m. Tuesday floating in Newtown Creek, a toxic waterway in a remote area dotted with warehouses and factories. He had his phone and wallet on him.

Another man, psychologist Karl Clemente, 27, also disappeared after leaving a concert at the venue and was found dead June 16 in the same creek. His father said he is still awaiting the results of an autopsy and the toxicology report.

Jeffrey Castic said there are still many unanswered questions about his son's death. Video surveillance shows the DePaul University graduate walking steadily on a sidewalk after leaving the venue at 2:30 a.m.

His phone registered his location at 3:51 a.m. at the Metropolitan Avenue Bridge, near where his body was found, before it shut off. The bridge is an eight-minute walk from the Brooklyn Mirage.

There is still no explanation for where he was during those 80 minutes or why he was not wearing a shirt when he was found, his father said.

"We really don't have answers yet," he added.

Castic's family visited the apartment he shared with his roommates in the East Village, and they noticed nothing amiss.

Castic, who is from Chicago, had been working at Goldman Sachs for about a year and was thrilled to land the job, his friend Sara Kostecka previously told Fox News Digital.

Several of his friends called his death suspicious and said he was not the type of person to do anything crazy.

"This was not accidental," Kostecka, 25, said. "I think there's foul play."

Goldman Sachs CEO and Chairman David Solomon released a statement Wednesday. "We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John’s tragic passing," he said. "John was a dedicated, driven member of our Controllers team working closely with our Asset and Wealth Management business."

The NYPD said they are still investigating Castic and Clemente's deaths. The Medical Examiner's office did not return requests for comment.