A woman's pet cat has grown so big it is now the size of an adult male bobcat — and weighs in at just over 24 pounds.

Dexter is a F6 savannah cat — he is six generations removed from a Serval, a wild cat native to various regions of Africa.

Seven-year-old Dexter, weighing exactly 24.3 pounds, measures a whopping 89 cm — or 35 inches — and uses a storage bin as a litter box, SWNS reported.

Dexter is so big he can only play with dog toys and eat dog treats.

Owner Laura Kay, 34, was looking for an out-of-the-ordinary cat when she paid £1,900, or nearly $2400 in U.S. dollars, for Dexter to a breeder in 2016.

Said Kay, a laser technician from West Lincoln in Ontario, Canada, "I buy him dog toys because if I get him tiny little cat toys he'll just destroy them."

She said she bought him "the biggest" cat tower she could find — "but it's still way too small for him."

She added, "Cat treats are too small for him as well. If the ingredients are all the same, which they often are, I buy him dog treats," as SWNS also reported.

The most difficult thing to size up for Dexter was his litterbox, which Kay was never able to find.

Instead, it's why she's using a huge plastic crate.

Kay said, "Litter boxes are all just way too small, so I bought him a 30-gallon storage bin."

The cat's size also sometimes strikes fear into bystanders during the cat's visits to the vet.

Said Kay, "The last time I encountered somebody being afraid of him was at the vet. They were a bit worried about how he would react."

She noted, "A cat his size could do a lot of damage. He has the strength to do it. He would never do something like that, though."

Dexter's size makes him an expensive pet to maintain.

The pet owner spends close to $115 a month on the cat among toys, food and vet bills.

Dexter is the apple of her eye, however, reported SWNS — "and she takes great care of him."

She also feeds him carefully made meat mixes, she said.

She added, "He mostly eats raw ground chicken meat, specifically mixed for pet food."

She also said, "If you were to try and make it yourself, you would probably get the minerals and nutrients wrong. It's a special mix of parts."