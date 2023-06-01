A topless pregnant transgender man featured on the cover of Glamour U.K.'s June issue ignited a fierce reaction from online critics Thursday.

Author Logan Brown, a 27-year-old who was born female but now identifies as a transgender man, posed as the cover star of British Glamour Magazine's digital issue celebrating Pride Month in a painted-on suit, showcasing a large baby bump. Brown unexpectedly became pregnant with partner Bailey J Mills, a non-binary drag performer in the U.K., while taking a break from testosterone treatments due to health reasons, the fashion magazine said.

The interview, conducted, by Glamour's Chloe Laws two weeks before Brown gave birth to a daughter, details Brown's "accidental" pregnancy experience as a transgender man. In her introduction, Laws wrote that Brown and Mills were thrust into the spotlight after they were subjected to "rampant transphobia" from people online who repeatedly commented that "men can’t get pregnant" on Brown's social media posts.

"I’ve been brought up in a very close-knit family, and so to bring a baby into the world in a queer relationship is the best feeling ever," Brown said in the interview. "I feel like we’ll be able to love and appreciate each other, and my daughter will be able to grow up knowing that she’ll always be loved and accepted for whoever she is. And I think that’s a really important thing for her to be around."

Brown, who is writing a children's book called "My Daddy’s Belly: The Miracle of Male Birth," described suffering from "really bad mental health" issues as a child. After coming out as lesbian, Brown wanted to explore an "identity of being trans" and now identifies as queer.

Brown was on a break from testosterone treatments but had "this weird feeling" about the possibility of being pregnant.

"I took a pregnancy test and it was positive…it was like my whole world just stopped. That everything, all my manlihood that I’ve worked hard for, for so long, just completely felt like it was erased," Brown said.

"It was really hard because how do you tell your partner, ‘Oh, I’m pregnant, but oh, I’m also your boyfriend as well,’" Brown added. "The reaction was mixed emotions for both of us."

"I spent so much time feeling shame and being hard on myself until I thought, ‘You can enjoy this process or make it really difficult for yourself.’ I’m a pregnant man, and we’re very lucky, and I’m proud to do what we’re doing."

Brown documented the pregnancy journey on a blog and social media. The Glamour cover model told Laws about receiving support from the LGBTQ community, but not being surprised by the negative reaction online because "obviously, this is not a usual everyday thing."

But, Brown declared, "We’re real living people. And at the end of the day, I am a trans pregnant man and I do exist. No matter what anyone says, I am literally living proof."

The interview, and especially the images, ignited a strong reaction online, with some calling for Bud Light-style boycotts and others slamming the language of the interview, calling out phrases like "he gave birth."

Former trans influencer and detransition activist Oli London tweeted, "Just when you thought Woke Companies could not sink any lower- Glamour UK magazine has featured this ‘pregnant man’ on the cover to kick off Pride Month. Time to BudLight @GlamourMagUK."

Breitbart reporter Wendell Husebo called the feature "an example of the West’s rapid decline."

"So, a pregnant straight woman for @GlamourMagUK's Pride month cover. That makes complete sense these days. Pride month has become a competition amongst trans panderers to see who can most completely lose the plot about what Pride was created to commemorate and celebrate," gay rights activist Fred Sargeant tweeted.

Piers Morgan reacted, "Living proof of what? Logan’s a biological female who got pregnant, as hundreds of millions of biological females do each year… why are you presenting this as a man getting pregnant which is biologically impossible?"

Author Helen Joyce responded, "Every single baby ever born was gestated within a woman's body. But there's only one way to get on the cover of a magazine for performing this everyday miracle."

"Hey look, a pregnant woman with an elective mastectomy who can't breastfeed her child because she's cosplaying as a man," conservative influencer Classically Abby wrote.

Sen. Josh Hawley's, R-Mo., communications director Abigail Monroe tweeted out a photo of Brown's forthcoming book.

"A biological woman is pregnant but thinks she's a man and wrote this book. The elites and media clap like seals promoting it. Is no one brave enough to pause and say, 'Wait. This is insane," she wrote.

"To answer the question, ‘What is a woman?’ I think we first need to understand a woman can be a man who is no longer a woman but can get pregnant like a woman but is a man," author Dr. Jebra Faushay tweeted sarcastically along with a Glamour U.K. TikTok video featuring Brown.

Deborah Joseph, GLAMOUR’s European Editorial Director said in a statement obtained by the Intercept, "When we first met Logan and heard his incredible story, we were blown away by his strength and courage. We knew he would be the perfect cover star for our June Pride issue, as a shining example of empowerment, inclusivity and equality.

"Logan and his partner Bailey bringing their beautiful baby into the world is a story of love and acceptance;" Joseph added, "things that we are sadly often reminded that the world could use a little more of."

The fashion magazine wrote in the introduction that the Pride issue focuses on "the allyship that exists between women (cisgender or not) and transgender people through our shared experiences – in particular pregnancy, healthcare and childbirth – something that is not often talked about with regard to the transgender community."