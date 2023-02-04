A Democrat from the Florida Congressional delegation is taking aim at Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis over his decision to file a legal complaint against the institution responsible for hosting "A Drag Queen Christmas" event, which children were allowed to attend.

The governor filed a six-count legal complaint against the Orlando Philharmonic Foundation for "exposing minor children to lewd sexual acts during a drag show that took place in Orlando on December 28," local outlet The Floridian reported Friday.

Responding to DeSantis' complaint, which could result in the state revoking the institution’s liquor license, freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., accused to the governor of being a fascist.

"We’ve got to call this what it is: FASCISM in action. Queer celebration is anything but obscene," Frost, who was elected to represent the Sunshine State's 10th Congressional District in 2022, wrote in a tweet.

RON DESANTIS FILES LEGAL COMPLAINT AGAINST ORLANDO FOUNDATION FOR ALLEGEDLY SEXUALIZING KIDS WITH DRAG SHOW

"We cannot tolerate DeSantis and his attempt to erase our communities," he added. "I wholeheartedly condemn this attack and remain in solidarity with our beautiful LGBTQ+ family in Orlando."

Fox News Digital reported DeSantis opening an investigation into the December show last year for allegedly exposing children to "sexualized acts."

The show featured sexually provocative content like displays of prosthetic breasts and genitalia, "portrayals of simulated masturbation," as well as "sexualized adaptations of popular children's Christmas songs" including one called "Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer," according to Florida's complaint.

The event was held at the Broward Center of the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale and held as part of the national tour of "A Drag Queen Christmas."

At the time, DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin confirmed the administration’s investigation. In a statement published last year, Griffin said: "The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is aware of multiple complaints about a sexually explicit performance marketed to children held in Fort Lauderdale on December 26th. The Department is actively investigating this matter."

FLORIDA AG INVESTIGATING DRAG SHOW FOR EXPOSING KIDS TO 'SEXUALIZED ACTS': WE WILL 'NOT SIT BACK'

The Floridian’s Friday report provided the latest developments in the investigation, claiming DeSantis has filed the six-count charge through the DBPR.

The official complaint claimed, "On December 28, 2022, Respondent hosted and supported a ticketed event titled ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ (‘the Show’) on the Licensed Premises and sold alcoholic beverages to patrons in attendance. Respondent promoted the Show using targeted, Christmas-themed promotional materials that did not provide notice to the sexually explicit nature of the Show’s performances or other content."

The complaint also charged that the show provided "promotional materials" that "unequivocally stated ‘[a]ll ages welcome.’"

In addition, the administration claimed that, "prior to the show," it "sent a letter to Respondent notifying Respondent that ‘[s]exually explicit drag show performances constitute public nuisances, lewd activity, and disorderly conduct when minors are in attendance’" and warned that if it failed to keep minors away from the show it would be "subject to penalties up to and including revocation" of its liquor and tobacco license.

The complaint charged that the foundation "nevertheless allowed minors to attend the Show," despite the warning.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this article.