The hit Bible-based series "The Chosen" landed the latest cover of TV Guide, leaving series creators elated and fans raving about the decision.

The cover for the popular magazine's July 24 to August 13 release features actor Jonathan Roumie dressed as Jesus Christ along with a caption labeling the faith-based series a "surprising success."

The series took to Instagram to celebrate.

"Did you ever imagine a Jesus show would be on the cover of TV Guide? This feels historic. Get used to different, indeed," a wrote on Instagram. "This points people to the airing of all three seasons on Sunday nights on The CW."

In the comments, fans were ecstatic, calling the front page landing a "big moment."

"Love this series so much and can understand why it appeals to so many!" one user wrote with a heart emoji. "May God be glorified!"

Another said, "it's only a surprise to the entertainment industry that their watchers are more interested in wholesome upliftment, and quality content. Angel Studios knew better. Thank you so much for giving the people what they want!"

"Jesus raising TV Guide from the dead was unexpected," wrote a third, and a fourth chimed in saying the show's expanded reach was exactly what she had prayed for and "sharing and inviting all to Jesus."

"The Chosen" follows the life of Jesus Christ and became a worldwide hit with 110 million viewers in 175 countries.

The CW announced it would expand the Angel Studios show's reach by picking up the first three seasons beginning July 16 and continuing to air episodes until the Christmas Eve season finale.

"The CW has always been bold and unique, which is perfect for us," series creator Dallas Jenkins said in a statement to Deadline. "Plus, Brad Schwartz made it clear a while ago he loves and respects 'The Chosen,' so we know it’ll be in great hands."

Roumie, who appeared on the Fox News Channel in May, told Kayleigh McEnany that acting in the series has been "surreal" and "humbling," adding that he feels certain events throughout his life primed him to portray Jesus in the series.

"When I look back at all of the moments in my life that God sort of gave me these little tastes of playing this character, I realized that from the time I was a kid, from the time I was about 11 years old, this, I think, was sort of ordained for me," he explained, adding that he built a crucifix in his backyard after being "moved" by the 1977 religious miniseries "Jesus of Nazareth."

The 48-year-old actor previously starred as Lonnie Frisbee, a street preacher, in the wildly successful faith-based "Jesus Revolution" film.

