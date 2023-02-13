Jessica Simpson has stirred up some controversy with her latest Instagram post.

The singer shared a picture of herself doubled over and smiling with her legs spread apart and captioned the photo "When you gotta go, you gotta go. Set life #BTS."

The implication from the photo seems to be that she had just peed in the grass at the photo shoot, but nothing graphic appears in the image.

Still, the picture and caption had the "Dukes of Hazard" star’s fans divided.

JESSICA SIMPSON STUNS FANS WITH SWEET FAMILY PHOTO IN HONOR OF MOM'S BIRTHDAY: 'FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH'

Many were disgusted with the singer’s decision to share the shot.

"Why even take a pic? Yes we’ve all been there. And I’m sure there are plenty bathrooms on set considering," one person wrote.

Another commented, "Seriously? Why would you want to post this??"

"That is disgusting. Period. You are a grown woman. Act like it," added a third person.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Others, including fashion designer Rachel Zoe, thought it was hilarious.

Zoe commented, "Omg I’m so happy NOTHING has changed @jessicasimpson…dying," with multiple crying laughing emojis.

One person pointed out there’s nothing gross to see, writing, "These comments though…all I see is a girl bending over laughing.. sheesh relax people!"

"Lighten up people- like you’ve never pee’d in a bush? She’s human and wants you to know that! Bunch of snobbleheads," commented another.

Simpson's fans also chimed in on another recent post from the 42-year-old.

In a video she shared as part of an advertisement with Pottery Barn in November, Simpson showed off her daughter, Birdie's, bedroom. Her appearance was questioned, with some calling her "frail" and saying "something seems off…" But others were quick to defend her, including one person saying "I wish people were kinder."

Simpson later posted a video addressing the criticisms, singing along to her song "Party of One" with emphasis on the "‘I don’t give a f–k about you" line.

She also wrote in the caption, "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise … people’s comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘You will never be good enough.'"