SIXTH SENSE – Ayn Rand predicted America's political crises, from parents spurned to the rise of cancel culture. Here's how. Continue reading...

'COMMONLY INGESTED' – A woman in Texas accidentally swallowed something unexpected, yet doctors say they've seen this happen before. Continue reading...

SWEET STUFF – Regular sugar vs. artificial sweetener: Is one worse for you than another? Experts chime in. Continue reading...

'SPECIAL BIRD' – A rare albino crow was found in Connecticut unable to fly. See photos of the unique bird. Continue reading...

GAGGLE OF GOLDENS – Over 450 Golden retrievers gathered for a special celebration. Check out the tail-wagging moment. See the video...

DUCT-TAPED DUDS – Two teens made a prom dress and a tux out of duct tape, which scored them some serious scholarship prize money. Continue reading...

TECH TRICKS – Sharing content is one way people connect online. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals neat tricks to make it even more seamless. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Fox Nation