An Atlanta family vacationing in Nashville, Tennessee promptly packed their things and moved to a hotel after the short-term rental they were staying in was burglarized while they were sleeping on Sunday night, according to reports.

FOX 17 in Nashville reported that the Metro Nashville Police Department said a man, his wife and five children were at a rental at 405 Avoca Street when the man’s wife heard running and a loud bang downstairs.

The father, Len Warren, spoke to the news station and said it happened at about 2:45 a.m., and because some of the kids were still up playing video games, he thought it may have just been one of them.

ARE YOU BEING WATCHED IN YOUR NEXT VACATION RENTAL?

But when everyone was getting ready to head out the next morning, Warren noticed his car keys were missing.

The family soon realized other items were missing – things like a pair of shoes and an iPad, which was in the room where Warren’s 9-year-old daughter was sleeping.

The vehicle, on the other hand, was still outside.

GIRL, 4, FOUND DEAD IN FLORIDA CANAL NEAR FAMILY'S VACATION RENTAL

Warren said he noticed footprints on the carpet and steps of the rental, which was secured with an electronic lock.

He also said the rental had multiple Ring cameras on the front, though police were unable to obtain the footage when the report was filed, the station reported.

Warren said he reached out to a third-party company to obtain the footage, though that company needed to contact the rental host first.

He added that it was not clear how the culprits got inside the rental, as there was no evidence that they forced their way in.

Ultimately, the family packed their belongings and relocated to a hotel in Louisville, Kentucky, nearly three hours away.