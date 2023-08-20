A tourist site in the United Kingdom social media post begging visitors to keep their clothes on went viral on Facebook.

Stoke Fruit Farm, located on an island off the south coast of England, is a family-run farm that has been operating for four generations on 350 acres of land.

​It maintains an expansive sunflower field which attracts tourists. The farm allows visitors to take pictures, but recently said it was running into issues with individuals taking naked pictures of themselves in the field.

WITNESS TO SIKH EMPLOYEES 'A-- WHOOPING' THIEF AT 7-ELEVEN DURING CALLS IT 'COURAGEOUS' AS POLICE LAUNCH PROBE

The farm noted they were receiving reports of naked people on its property.

"Reminder to all we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers! We are having an increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please!," Stoke Fruit Farm said on Facebook August 11.

GERMAN WOMAN DRAGS RADICAL CLIMATE ACTIVIST BY HAIR FOR BLOCKING TRAFFIC AS PUBLIC'S ANGER MOUNTS

WISCONSIN OFFICIAL FUMES AT NAKED CLIMATE CHANGE PROTEST FOR ALLOWING LITTLE GIRL TO JOIN: 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH'

Users responded by tagging their friends, asking "Was this you?"

On one of those comments, the sunflower shop responded in tongue-in-cheek fashion, "thanks for the information we wondered who it was!"

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media