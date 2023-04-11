The family of a Texas man who was brutally murdered is speaking out against Austin's George Soros-funded district attorney after he criticized Gov. Greg Abbott's push to pardon an Army sergeant convicted of murdering a Black Lives Matter protester.

Christopher Branham, a 26-year-old father of two, was murdered on June 24, 2020, after being beaten and robbed in a mob-style attack at a Round Rock, Texas, motel by five individuals.

His mother, Conny Branham, and sister, Monica Jackson, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how District Attorney José Garza has handled their son's case and how his criticism of Abbott illustrates his double standard on crime.

FROM SOROS TO UNIONS, THE LEFT POURED MAJOR MONEY INTO EFFORT TO DEFEAT AUSTIN'S POLICE STAFFING PROP

"What I find troubling is the statements that DA Garza is making, because in our experience, he makes decisions on guilt and innocence on a daily basis, whether, you know, a jury or victims or other parties agree with him or not," Branham told Ashley Strohmier Tuesday. "We're definitely feeling the heat. [He] cherry-picks who he would like to prosecute and who he lets go."

Branham was reportedly taken to a cornfield by two of the individuals after the robbery, where he was shot to death. His body was not found until weeks later.

The family previously told Fox News Digital there was little communication with them regarding plea deals with the five suspects, and a majority of them were ultimately given lesser charges amid plea deal negotiations.

"At first… [Garza] came across as kind and charismatic and things changed quickly," Branham said. "We had grand jury indictments for all five involved in our son's murder. He kind of ignored those grand jury indictments, starting with the juvenile that was involved. We had to determine that sentence that was approved. He completely ignored that and went with an indeterminate sentence."

The juvenile accused of being involved in Branham's assault was given lower charges and sent to a rehabilitation center. The Branhams said they were unaware of the change in charges.

AUSTIN DA LAUNCHES OVER 20 GRAND JURY CASES AGAINST COPS WHO RESPONDED DURING GEORGE FLOYD RIOTS

She eventually escaped the facility and eventually was hit and killed by a car in October 2021.

"He dismissed charges for one other suspect. There was very, very strong evidence against that man," Conny continued. "And then he pursued with… the other three adults involved with murder instead of capital murder and robbery instead of aggravated robbery, and this robbery was as aggravated as you could possibly imagine."

Garza was quick to criticize Abbott for announcing his intent last week to pardon Army Sgt. Daniel Perry, who was convicted of killing 28-year-old Garrett Foster, a Black Lives Matter protestor during the 2020 riots.

Abbott said in a tweet over the weekend he would ask the Board of Pardons and Paroles to "expedite its review" of the case.

"The governor's statement that he will intervene in the legal proceedings surrounding the death of Garrett Foster is deeply troubling," Garza said in a statement on Sunday.

But Branham's family argued there has been a double standard with Garza's policies as they pertain to his treatment of violent criminals.

They noted how one of the suspects in their case Jamil Watford, who was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of Branham's death in connection with a previous aggravated robbery charge, was recently denied parole, although he will be eligible again in just three years.

"It's very troubling to know that he can be back out on the streets as soon as… now," Jackson said. "Luckily, we got him blocked for parole, and we have to wait three more years, but he's a very violent person."

"We were ready to go to a jury trial with him. We didn't feel comfortable in Gaza deciding… to make deals with them without our knowledge," she continued. "Just like he decided five days before a jury trial that he made these sweetheart deals with them without even discussing it with us, when we thought we were going to a jury trial, which we trusted way more than his decision-making deals with them."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.