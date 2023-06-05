The following piece contains graphic content.

A gay Pride Parade in California billed as fun for "the whole family" caused a stir online after graphic videos from the parade were shared on social media.

West Hollywood had a three day "WeHo Pride" event last weekend featuring concerts, a street fair, a "Women’s Freedom Festival," and a "dyke march." The event ended with a "WeHo Pride Parade" on Sunday, which was billed as appropriate for the entire family.

"The WeHo Pride Parade will step off at noon on Sunday, June 4th along Santa Monica Blvd. from Crescent Heights to San Vicente and is a colorful and entertaining event for the whole family. Last year’s parade drew out tens of thousands of spectators to the streets of West Hollywood!" the website states.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD PARENT BOYCOTTING SCHOOL'S PRIDE ASSEMBLY, SAYS ITS INAPPROPRIATE TOPIC FOR KIDS UNDER TEN

On Twitter, feminist outlet the Reduxx shared one graphic video from the parade where a nearly nude man was choked and whipped by another man in bondage gear.

"Two men performed a sex act in public as BDSM flags were displayed during the ‘family friendly’ West Hollywood Pride Parade yesterday. A witness to the ‘float’ informed Reduxx that there were children in attendance," the outlet tweeted.

A journalist who shared their video from the event with the outlet said there were thousands of people lined in the streets and children were present.

"Tons of kids were present — thousands of people, including families, lined both sides of the public boulevard, yelling & cheering. Sunny Sunday afternoon. No gatekeeping possible," Belissa Cohen wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the city of West Hollywood to ask if they considered the float as appropriate for "the whole family," but they did not respond by time of publication.

Nearly 40% of West Hollywood's population identifies as LGBTQ, and three of the five members of the West Hollywood City Council are openly gay, the city says.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, a Pride event caused fights to erupt on Friday as parents in North Hollywood clashed with LGBTQ activists outside an elementary school.

One father told Fox News that school officials ignored parents' concerns about a planned Pride assembly held that day.

"When we want to speak with them and have these discussions, they totally ignore us, and they just don't want to talk to us, and I'm fed up, and the school is not safe for my children," he continued.

"I'm not going to take my kids back until they come out and talk to us," he said to "Fox & Friends" on Monday.