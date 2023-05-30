Police recovered dozens of spent shell casings from the basement of a former "Family Feud" contestant that match those found where his estranged wife was gunned down in her own home at the end of February, a witness for the prosecution testified during his murder trial Tuesday.

Timothy Bliefnick, 39, who appeared on the game show with his family, is now accused of breaking into the second floor of his wife's house and shooting her 14 times in February.

The former college football star and Rebecca "Becky" Postle Bliefnick were going through a contested divorce and a custody battle over their three sons.

According to Vickie Reels, a forensics expert with the Illinois State Police, eight shell casings found at the crime scene were fired from the same gun as 27 recovered from her estranged husband's basement.

Reels said they could have been fired from one of several model weapons, including a CZ 75, the latter of which was the type of firearm Postle Bliefnick owned, and hers is unaccounted for. A handgun recovered at her husband's house was not a match.

Video of the proceedings was provided by WGEM-TV and Muddy River News.

The 41-year-old nurse's sister testified last week that she received a text message reading, "If something ever happens to me, make sure the No. 1 person of interest is Tim."

"I am putting this in writing that I'm fearful he will somehow harm me, come after me, or will try to [do] something to me that takes me away from the kids or the kids away from me," Postle Bliefnick texted her sister, Sarah Reilly, according to the latter's testimony. "He already has lied multiple times to paint himself as a victim and me as the perpetrator when it is absolutely the other way around."

Tim Bliefnick's defense attorney, Casey Schnack, previously told Fox News Digital she has evidence suggesting one or more individuals were stalking Postle Bliefnick's neighborhood in the week before her murder.

The prosecution is expected to call its final witness Wednesday.

After that, Schnack is expected to call witnesses for the defense.

Postle Bliefnick's family said in a statement that relatives would not be commenting until after the jury reaches a verdict.

The family has established a GoFundMe campaign to provide for the couple's three sons.